Nitish cabinet approves 41 proposals for public welfare

Patna: In a key cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved 41 significant proposals aimed at benefiting journalists, youth, women, and the general public.

One of the most prominent announcements was the formal approval to increase the pension of senior journalists from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

This move is expected to benefit a large number of retired journalists and recognise their contribution to public discourse and governance.

This step comes days after the Chief Minister had made an announcement on the issue on the social media platform X.

With cabinet approval, the scheme now becomes a structured part of Bihar's welfare initiatives, symbolising the inclusion of media welfare in policy priorities.

A massive investment of Rs 1,100 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Sports Academy in Rajgir.

This is aimed at nurturing talent and promoting athletic excellence in Bihar, potentially turning Rajgir into a new sports hub in eastern India.

To strengthen youth voices in governance, the cabinet also approved six new posts in the Bihar State Youth Commission, a move expected to enhance the commission’s ability to address youth-centric issues more effectively.

Several infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores were approved, including Rs 675 crore allocated to the Road Construction Department for the development of Lohia Path Chakra - a key urban mobility project in Patna.

The government approved Rs 696.25 crore for a flyover connecting Nagarpalika Chowk to Gandhi Chowk to ease traffic congestion in Chhapra and Rs 1,368 crore for the approach road linking the Digha-AIIMS four-lane road, enhancing connectivity and healthcare access in Patna.

In a bid to promote religious tourism, the cabinet approved Rs 120.58 crore for the revamp and development of Purauna Dham Temple in Sitamarhi district.

This is expected to increase the footfall in the state, create jobs, and boost the regional economy.

Analysts view these wide-ranging announcements as part of the government's pre-election strategy.

