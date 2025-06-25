Man attempts suicide after killing wife in Bihar's Rohtas

Patna: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and later attempted suicide in Rohtas district of Bihar on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Poonam Devi, and the police have sent her body for post-mortem examination in Sadar Hospital, Sasaram.

The accused, identified as Sugandh Kumar, is critical and currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, Sasaram.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Saraon village, and initial reports suggest that the incident may be the fallout of a domestic dispute.

However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, as the accused is still unconscious.

Bikramganj SDPO Kumar Sanjay, while speaking to IANS, said that the couple, Sugandh and his wife Poonam, had a history of marital discord.

"The couple got married 12 years ago and has three children. Disputes frequently arose between them, particularly regarding Poonam visiting her maternal home, which Sugandh objected to," Sanjay said.

Poonam had recently returned from a function at a relative's place, after which another argument ensued between the two in the early hours of Wednesday.

The situation escalated, following which Sugandh allegedly gunned down his wife, Poonam.

"The police are investigating all possible angles surrounding the incident. We have recovered a firearm and three spent bullets from the crime scene. The FSL team was called to collect the evidence," Sanjay said.

"A case of murder has been registered in the Natwar police station, and we are waiting for the statement of the accused and the family members," Sanjay added.

On Monday, a mother and son were found murdered inside their home in Mahddipur village in Khagaria district.

The victims were identified as Phul Devi (60) and her son Pankaj Kumar (35). Both were shot dead and the accused also used a sharp-edge weapon to slit Kumar's throat.

The victim's daughter, Savita Kumari, told police that the attack occurred while her mother and brother were fast asleep.

--IANS