Khatara Aadmi appointed 3.65 lakh teachers, says Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, defends Bihar CM

Patna: Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur on Thursday defended Bihar CM Nitish Kumar against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks, asserting Kumar remains the people's choice. He dismissed opposition criticism, citing the appointment of 3.65 lakh teachers, and questioned whether a "Khatara Aadmi" (worn-out man) could achieve such milestones.

"In a democracy, as per people's decision, MLAs are elected, MPs are elected, MLCs are elected by MLAs. People want Nitish Kumar to be the CM and to lead them. Just because an opposition leader says something, nothing is gonna affect him...3,65,000 teachers were appointed, can a 'Khatara Aadmi' do that," he told ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh fired back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's sharp attack on Nitish Kumar, saying the people of Bihar won't go back to the "darkness" of the past, referring to it as the "Lalten Yug."

Tejashwi Yadav had launched a sharp attack on Nitish Kumar following the recent Cabinet expansion, stating that the people of Bihar don't want a "Khatara Gaadi" (outdated vehicle) in the state but want a "newer one."

In a social media post on March 1, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Nitish-BJP government has ruined the lives of two generations in 20 years and has become a burden on the people of Bihar. He emphasized the need for change.

Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar in a social media post on X, saying, "The Nitish government of 20 years has spread terrible pollution in the form of poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime and migration in every street, every hamlet and every village of Bihar in the last 20 years."

"The Nitish-BJP government has ruined the lives of two generations in 20 years. Now, this government has become a burden on the people of Bihar. Now it is very important to change it," he added.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place in October-November 2025. (ANI)