Khan Sir Joins BPSC Aspirants in Patna Protest for Re-Exam, Submits Evidence to HC

Patna: Hundreds of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, along with Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir, staged a protest march in Patna on Monday. They demanded a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary test and alleged irregularities in the exam.

Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, who has been vocal about the alleged malpractice, addressed the gathering, claiming that there is substantial proof of a question paper leak, and it has also been submitted to the High Court.

Speaking to ANI, Khan Sir said, "...We have evidence that question papers were changed on the instruction of Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar, especially in Khagaria and Bhagalpur. Question papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya. More students are going to come for the protest tomorrow. No one is allowing us to meet the Chief Minister. We request the officials to listen to our demands. We want a re-exam. If the leaders want to join us, they should come with their MLAs and MPs..."

Further, when asked if he is willing to join politics, he says, "...If demanding re-exam is politics, then this is politics. We only demand re-examination. I am going to stay with the students until a re-exam is conducted. We have presented all the evidence to the High Court. Students are going to win..."

The crisis started after lakhs of candidates appeared for the BPSC exam across different centres in Bihar and raised concerns over the integrity of the process, alleging that the question papers had been leaked.

Later, on December 13, 2024, a protest started demanding an exam. Since then, it has gained momentum, with students marching in large numbers, pressing for the exam's cancellation and fresh conduct.

Earlier, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with a delegation of BPSC aspirants and heard their grievances, assuring them of issuing necessary instructions to relevant authorities.

The matter also reached the Supreme Court; however, the court refused to interfere and dismissed the plea that raised allegations regarding the BPSC preliminary examination. (ANI)