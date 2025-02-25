Chirag Paswan Defends PM Modi's Leadership Amid Bihar Visit, Praises Electoral Success

Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit to Bihar, emphasizing the trust shown by the people in Modi's leadership.

Paswan criticized the opposition for making baseless accusations and underscored the democratic process, which allows the people to make decisions based on their experiences.

"Nowadays, it has become a habit of the opposition to just make accusations and run away. But India is a democratic country, and the people of the country are watching all these things and making their decisions based on that," Paswan said, addressing the media.

He compared Modi's leadership to that of previous leaders, noting how the public had removed a former Chief Minister who failed to deliver on promises. "There was a Chief Minister who used to speak lies in Delhi and made big promises. After ten years, what did the people of the country do? They removed him from power in Delhi," he added.

Paswan reiterated his belief in the power of democracy to hold leaders accountable, stating that anyone who fails to keep their promises will face the verdict of the people in subsequent elections. "In the same way, if someone lies in the country, democracy is powerful enough to deliver the people's verdict in the next election," he stated.

He also praised Prime Minister Modi for keeping his promises, adding, "The people of this country have consistently trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time. This means, somewhere, he has stood by his promises, and the people have seen that."

According to Paswan, Modi's continued electoral success shows the fulfillment of his promises. "Prime Minister Modi's promises today come with the guarantee of being fulfilled. This is why, for the third time, this is no small thing--one government, one person, elected continuously three times," he said.

He also added, "In the 90s, the way wrong policies were implemented to ruin Bihar, later their (Lalu Yadav) party (RJD) could never come to power in the state without an alliance- they always had to take support. It means they had lied, and the public rejected them." (ANI)