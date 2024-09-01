Bihar: RJD holds state-wide one-day sit-in protest demanding nationwide caste census

Parna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is holding a state-wide one-day sit-in protest with the demand for a nationwide caste census and the inclusion of the 65 per cent quota increase in Bihar in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also participated in the protest from the party office on Beerchand Patel Path.

Similar demonstrations are being planned across various districts. Visuals from Patna showed party officials and workers gathered in large numbers at the protest site.

While speaking to media Tejashwi Yadav said, "When we were in power for 17 months, only then the reservation limit was increased?... Why did it not happen during their (NDA) tenure? They are doing drama. Why is it (reservation) not being included in the Ninth Schedule? Those who are giving statements today were the same people who were sitting with me and announcing reservation..."

"5 lakh jobs were given during that time (during RJD-JDU tenure)... Sports policy, and education policy were made during that time... These people (NDA) are negative. If you say something positive, they are bound to get hurt," he added.

Raising questions on the special status of Bihar Tejashwi alleged that JDU people were clapping when Bihar was not given the special state status.

"If they are in power, then it is their responsibility... Leave aside the special state status of Bihar... JDU people were clapping when Bihar was not given the special state status. Why should it not be given?... We challenge the JDU leaders to tell whether they are in favour of putting it (reservation) in the Ninth Schedule or not," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The BJP criticised the protest alleging that when in power the RJD did nothing to ensure reservation in Panchayats.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "CM Nitish Kumar ensured that caste census took place in Bihar. He took all affirmative actions regarding the same. They (Opposition) are such kind of people who did not even provide reservation in Panchayats when they were in power."

