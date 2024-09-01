JD(U) leader KC Tyagi resigns as party spokesperson, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad appointed as new spokesperson

The announcement was made on September 1 by General Secretary and Bihar Legislative Council Member Aafaq Ahmed Khan.

Patna (Bihar): Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi resigned from the party spokesperson post on Sunday, citing 'personal reasons'. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad has been appointed as the new JD-U spokesperson.

In a statement dated September 1, General Secretary and Member Bihar Legislative Council Aafaq Ahmed Khan said, "National President of Janata Dal (United) and Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as National Spokesperson. K C Tyagi, who was in the party as spokesperson, has resigned from the post, citing personal reasons."

KC Tyagi also wrote to Bihar CM and party chief Nitish Kumar saying, "I request you to relieve me from the post (of party's national spokesperson) as I have not been able to do justice to the post due to my involvement in other works. If required I will be available from time to time to speak about your achievements and those of your government in Bihar. "

73-year-old KC Tyagi was a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar from 2013 to 2016 and was a Lok Sabha member from 1989 to 1991 from the Hapur constituency. He served as the Chief General Secretary and National Spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United).

On being appointed as the new JD(U) spokesperson, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad says, "He (KC Tyagi) has resigned due to personal reasons. He is a senior leader of the party and is with the party. As far as my appointment is concerned, whatever responsibility the party has given earlier also, I have worked to fulfil it with honesty. I am grateful to the Chief Minister of Bihar and the National President of the party, Nitish Kumar. I will undoubtedly try to live up to the expectations of the party with full honesty... He (KC Tyagi) has not written any such letter. He (KC Tyagi) has not shown any such resentment in that letter and in fact, he (KC Tyagi) has also reiterated his resolve to keep contributing from time to time."

