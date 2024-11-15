Bihar: PM Modi pays tribute to Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas; joins dance, dhol performers

Jamui (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar's Jamui on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and paid tribute to tribal leader 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda', marking the commencement of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.

PM Modi could be seen donning a white kurta and churidar with an olive green ethnic jacket. He received a warm welcome with a traditional dance performance.

He further paid floral tributes and bowed down in respect to a statue of Birsa Munda in Jamui

At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, PM Modi joined in with the dance performers while interacting and also tried his hands on a traditional dhol.

The Prime Minister was felicitated with an idol of the tribal leader Birsa Munda on the occasion.

PM Modi will unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda later today.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore.

These projects aim to uplift tribal communities and improve infrastructure in rural and remote areas. Modi will also participate in the Grih Pravesh of 11,000 homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), according to the PM Office.

Prior to his arrival, the public in Jamui exuded excitement of watching Prime Minister Modi inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

Speaking to ANI, Mausam Devi, a woman who came to attend the program said, "We have come here to see PM Modi. He has inspired us a lot by working for the development of farmers. We got free ration in the Covid crisis and we are still getting it."

Another individual who also arrived for the event said, "On the 150th Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come here. We want to hear PM Modi today. PM Modi has done a lot of work for the farmers, labourers and provided free ration to the poor. We are very happy to welcome PM Modi."

—ANI