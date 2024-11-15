Amit Shah unveils Birsa Munda's statue, hails his "courage to stand against religious conversion"

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the national capital today, on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary and hailed his contribution for societal reforms and the courage to stand against 'religious conversion.'

On this occasion, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present during the ceremony.

The Home Minister said that the nation will always be thankful to Birsa Munda for his movements for independence and against religious conversion. Shah added that when the entire country and two-thirds of the world were ruled by the British, at that time, he showed courage to stand against religious conversions.

"Birsa Munda spoke against the religious conversion while taking his secondary education. In 1875, while getting a secondary education, he raised his voice against religious conversion. When the entire country and 2/3rd of the world was ruled by the British, at that time, he showed courage to stand against religious conversion," Shah said addressing the event.

Praising Birsa Munda for his contributions, Shah said Birsa Munda was a saviour of Adivasi tradition and culture. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to declare his birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

"On this occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I would like to congratulate Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena that Bhagwan Birsa Munda's statue was unveiled here. Our PM Modi, on this day in 2021, announced that India will celebrate this day as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', as on this day, Birsa Munda was born in a remote village of Jharkhand. Bhagwan Birsa Munda not only became saviour of tradition and culture for Adivashis, but also he set an example for all citizens of a country that how life should be, in his 25-year short life. Bhagwan Birsa Munda was definitely one of the great heroes of independence," Shah said.

The Home Minister further added that the nation will always be thankful to Birsa Munda for the societal reforms he brought.

Shah stated, "At that time, Birsa Munda brought several reforms into the tribal society. He opposed alcohol consumption, zamindaars and British Raj. The nation will always be thankful to the Birsa Munda and the tribal society for the societal reforms. The nation will be thankful for his movements for independence and against religious conversion."

Birsa Munda, the hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule.

He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area. He spearheaded an Indian tribal mass movement that arose in the Bihar and Jharkhand belts in the early 19th century under British colonisation.

Munda rallied the tribals to fight against the forceful land grabbing carried out by the British government, which would turn the tribals into bonded labourers and force them to abject poverty. He influenced his people to realise the importance of owning their land and asserting their rights over it.

He founded the faith of Birsait, a blend of animism and indigenous beliefs, which emphasized the worship of a single god. He became their leader and was given the nickname, 'Dharti Aba' or the father of the earth. He died on June 9, 1900, at age 25.

November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, was declared 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by the Central Government in 2021.

—ANI