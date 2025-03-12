Bihar Minister slams Darbhanga Mayor over Holi statement

Patna: Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary strongly condemned Darbhanga Mayor's recent statement regarding Holi celebrations. The Mayor had appealed to the city residents to stop playing Holi between 12:30 and 2:00 PM.

Reacting to this, Chaudhary stated, "Such statement harms social health. Bihar runs with love and brotherhood. Taking along all people, people of all castes and religions, our leader's slogan is 'Pura Bihar Mera Parivar'. People make such kind of statements just to be in the media. I think such people should be removed from the party."

Earlier, in the statement, Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara had appealed to the city residents to stop Holi from 12:30 to 2:00; as she said, "Jumma time cannot be extended, so there should be a two-hour break on Holi."

The mayor urged that those playing Holi should maintain distance from mosques and places of prayer for two hours.

She further added, "Holi and Ramzan have been celebrated many times before and have been celebrated peacefully in the district."

The district administration gave the statement after the peace committee meeting.

Recently, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, on March 7, said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

A peace committee meeting was held on Tuesday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Chaudhary said that since Holi comes once a year and there are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year, people from the Muslim community have been requested to stay indoors if they cannot accept being coloured.

"We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid... We have given a direct message that when people play Holi, and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to leave their house, they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them..." Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting. (ANI)