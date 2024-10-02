Bihar: IAF chopper makes emergency landing during flood relief operations, one officer injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): An advanced light helicopter of the Indian Air Force was on Wednesday forced to make an emergency landing in Sitamarhi sector of Muzaffarpur while doing relief operations in Bihar. After it landed, a portion of the chopper was submerged in floodwaters.

According to IAF, the helicopter had three personnel on board, including two pilots and all are safe.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Pratyaya Amrit, told ANI that the chopper had to make a landing due to "engine failure."

"The chopper was returning when the incident happened. Only IAF officials can tell about the technical reason behind the incident. As per the information we have got, it was due to engine failure. The pilot of the chopper, Squadron Leader Praveen displayed exceptional courage by landing the aircraft in water," Pratyaya Amrit said.

He also said that one of the pilots, Squardron leader Praveen had suffered a back injury and is currently being treated in Sri Krishna medical college in Muzaffarpur.

"He and his three others with him are safe. Locals and a team of SDRF rescued them. They are being treated in Sri Krishna Medical College in Muzaffarpur. Squadron leader Praveen has suffered an injury in his back, treatment is underway. We have decided to award the SDRF team who were engaged in rescue," he added

Several parts of Bihar are grappling with severe flooding due to heavy water discharge from the Kosi Barrage in Birpur following relentless rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal. Some rivers are at or above danger levels in many bordering districts.

A massive volume of water was released from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, affecting northern Bihar and Nepal. Floods in Sitamarhi followed a breach in the Mandar dam in the Belsand block on September 29.

Earlier, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the central government has made available 'all possible help for Bihar'.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Union Minister Rai stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are constantly monitoring the situation.

"Central government has made available all possible help to Bihar. The central government and PM Narendra Modi himself have been taking cognisance of the flood situation in Bihar. The Prime Minister is very worried about the situation here and the Home Minister is constantly monitoring the situation. They are ensuring that states are constantly provided relief and have assured the state government of all possible assistance," said the Union Minister.

Additionally, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also assured that the state government is working in tandem with the central government to mitigate the flooding situation.

Deputy CM Sinha said, "Such a situation has been created after half a century. 6,61,000 cusecs of water have been released. Bihar is experiencing this for the first time. But the government is alert. It will not be able to cause much damage... The Bihar government and the central government will fight this together. We will keep our people safe... We are in contact with the officials of many districts."

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

—ANI