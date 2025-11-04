Bihar elections: FIR against Lalan Singh over poll code 'violation'

Patna: An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Tuesday for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar's Mokama.

An official statement, issued by the district magistrate-cum returning officer, Patna, said, "The Patna district administration analysed video footage recorded by the surveillance team. After examination, an FIR has been lodged against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh under relevant sections of the BNS and the Representation of the People Act."

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had also issued a notice to Lalan Singh over his alleged remarks in Mokama and had sought a response within 24 hours.

The Patna district administration also shared the video of Lalan Singh on his social networking platform X.

According to reports, a purported video of Lalan Singh has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen speaking about preventing opposition voters from exercising their franchise. The Election Commission has treated the remarks as a possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has shared the video on social media, accusing the Union Minister of attempting to influence the electoral process. The Commission is now awaiting Lalan Singh's explanation.

It is noteworthy that JD(U) candidate and former MLA Anant Singh - considered a strongman in Mokama - is currently in 14-day judicial custody in Beur jail in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Following Singh's imprisonment, the Union Minister has taken charge of the Mokama campaign.

A day earlier, Lalan Singh had said that in Anant Singh's absence, he himself had assumed full responsibility for the Mokama election.

He also appealed to voters in Mokama to fight the election as Anant Singh.

Lalan Singh is now leading the campaign in the constituency and seeking votes on behalf of Anant Singh.

Political activity is intensifying in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. The campaigning for the first phase of the polls will end at 5 p.m.

The political temperature has risen in Mokama after the murder of Jan Suraaj Party's supporter Dularchand Yadav.

--IANS