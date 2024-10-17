Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducts high-level review after spurious liquor deaths in Siwan and Saran

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday conducted a high-level review after the spurious liquor deaths reported from Siwan and Saran (Chapra). The CM, after the review, directed the Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise and Registration department to go to the spot and gather information about the entire situation and conduct a thorough investigation on all points, a statement from the CMO said.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has turned into a political controversy with the RJD targeting the Nitish Kumar government.

Former Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav attacked the CM and said that he and his kitchen cabinet were pioneers of immoral and unprincipled politics.

Taking to social media X, Tejaswi Yadav wrote in a post "27 people have been killed due to poisonous liquor under government protection. Dozens have lost their eyesight. There is a so-called liquor ban in Bihar but due to the nexus between ruling party leaders, police, and mafia, liquor is available at every square and intersection."

Further, he wrote, "So many people died but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not even express condolences. Hundreds of Biharis die every day due to poisonous liquor and crime but this is a normal thing for the Chief Minister and his kitchen cabinet, who are pioneers of immoral and unprincipled politics."

"No matter how many people are killed, how can any senior officer be prosecuted? On the contrary, will they be rewarded? If despite the liquor ban, liquor is available at every square and corner, then is this not the failure of the Home Department and the Chief Minister? Is the Chief Minister sensible? Is the CM capable and competent to take action and think about such incidents? Who is responsible for these murders?" Tejashwi Yadav added.

BJP leader Nitin Nabin said that action would be taken by the state government against all those involved in the incident.

"Action will be taken against all those who were involved in this. If the CM has ordered a liquor ban, he has taken action in such cases as well. This matter has also been taken cognisance of by the CM," he said.

—ANI