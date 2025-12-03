Audio glitch disrupts Governor’s address in Bihar Assembly, ruckus in Central Hall

Patna: A major technical malfunction in the audio system caused inconvenience and chaos in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s address.

As soon as the Governor began speaking, the sound system failed.

For nearly 15 minutes, his voice was not audible to any member present, resulting in confusion across the hall.

Ministers and legislators strained to hear, but the microphones remained dead.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared furious, repeatedly looking towards the officials responsible for technical arrangements.

The Governor, too, seemed surprised by the commotion brewing in the hall due to the malfunction.

Amid the Governor’s address, Legislative Council member Urmila Thakur began shouting to express her displeasure over the issue.

However, due to the earlier sound system failure, her voice did not project clearly, though her agitation was visible to all present.

Her actions caught CM Nitish Kumar’s attention.

He signalled to her and firmly instructed, “You should sit down.”

Following his direction, the RJD MLC returned to her seat, momentarily startling members in the Central Hall.

With the audio system down, members began raising an uproar. Only after the Assembly’s technical team intervened and repaired the microphones did the address resume smoothly.

Once the system was restored, the Governor continued listing the government’s achievements and outlining its five-year roadmap.

He also highlighted job creation initiatives currently underway.

Wednesday marks the third day of the winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and also the third day of the first session of the 18th Assembly.

A joint sitting of both Houses was scheduled for the Governor’s address—an event in which all members are traditionally expected to be present.

However, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was absent, once again breaking a long-standing convention.

Despite the Governor presenting the new government’s agenda, Tejashwi left for Delhi a day earlier, raising questions about his continued avoidance of the Governor’s address.

