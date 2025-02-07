30 NDA MPs from Bihar Felicitate PM Modi for Key Budget Announcements

New Delhi: Around 30 Bihar MPs from BJP, JD(U), and other parties of NDA met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Friday.

The MPs felicitated the Prime Minister for the Budget announcements for their state.

With Assembly elections scheduled for November this year, Bihar received significant attention in the Budget. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the expansion of Patna Airport, the establishment of four new greenfield airports, and the construction of a brownfield airport at Bihta. Notably, Bihar was mentioned multiple times in Sitharaman's Budget speech.

Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech, "Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta."

She had also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Union Budget 2025, describing it as a "progressive and forward-thinking" financial plan that promises to accelerate both national and state-level development.

Kumar had expressed particular appreciation for several Bihar-specific initiatives, including the creation of the Makhana Board, Greenfield Airports in Bihar and the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilaanchal, and said all this will significantly contribute to the state's economic growth and infrastructure expansion.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), CM had written, "The Union Budget is positive and welcome. This budget of the Central Government is progressive and forward-looking. Through this budget, the Central Government has taken several steps to further increase the pace of development of the country. The announcements made for Bihar in the budget will further accelerate the development of Bihar."

"The establishment of a Makhana Board in the state to improve the production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana will benefit Makhana farmers. Providing the facility of greenfield airports in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state will increase the number of international flights, which will greatly benefit the people here and will also accelerate the economic development of the state," he added. (ANI)