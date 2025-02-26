We achieved investment proposals over Rs 4.50 lakh crore: Assam CM

Guwahati: As Advantage Assam 2.0 concludes, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the government has been successful in achieving investment proposals and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs 4.50 lakh crore.

He said that the investment proposals also include infrastructure-related announcements from the government of India. The Assam CM said that the proposals have been scrutinised for the purpose of signing only those MoUs that would be convertible in the coming three to four years.

"We have achieved investment proposals and MoUs over Rs 4.50 lakh crore, including the infrastructural announcement from the government of India. Tomorrow, we will have the full list. We have done very close scrutiny so that we can sign only those MoUs that are convertible within the next 3-4 years. We are focusing on quality over quantity," Sarma told reporters.

The Chief Minister said that getting such a huge amount of investment was a "defining moment" for Assam. This will enable Assam to be contribute in the landscape of India, Sarma added.

"The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 concluded with investment commitments in Assam totaling Rs491,500 crore," Sarma posted on X.

Earlier today, Sarma emphasised the enthusiasm surrounding Advantage Assam 2.0, highlighting the significant number of MoUs signed during the event. However, he noted that the real challenge lies in translating these agreements into concrete investments.

"We all have seen that everybody is very enthusiastic. We have signed many MoUs. Now the challenge will be to convert these MoUs into reality," said Assam CM while speaking to media.

Sarma further revealed that the summit had attracted foreign investments, with Malaysia, Singapore, and several other nations expressing interest. He also anticipated more investment proposals in the coming months. (ANI)