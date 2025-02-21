Police Identify Assailants in Attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday posted on his social media X about the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.

Taking to social media, X, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote that the police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.

Further he added, "The identified persons are as follows: Harun of Jamtola, Haresh of Fakoli, Basir of Tamulitup, Kasem Ali of Kawoimari, Rosidul of Kawoimari, Ayub Gunabari, Lutkior of Rail station, Khaleque of Rowmari, Mojibur of Gorematikhowa, Jahangir of Koachgaon Police will take actions as per Law."

The attack on Hussain took place on Thursday afternoon when miscreants wrongfully restrained the Congress MP while he was on his way to attend a meeting in Rupahihat.

Nagaon SP Swapaneel Deka said while speaking to ANI, "Today at around 2.35 pm, we received information that Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain, while he was travelling from Nagaon to attend a meeting in Rupahihat, he was wrongfully restrained by some miscreants, confronted and tried to attack him..."

He further added that PSO deployed in the area saved the Congress MP and fired in the air in self-defence in order to disperse the mob.

"The PSOs deployed were able to save him from miscreants. During the incident, one of the PSOs fired in the air in self-defence to disperse the mob," the SP further said.

Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Rupahihat area of Assam and stated that a state of lawlessness had occurred in the state.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi said that the situation was being taken lightly and further questioned what message the CM was giving to the people of the state.

"The situation is being taken lightly. The CM is laughing, he is smiling. He thinks this is a joke... What message is he giving to the people of Assam? That is why people feel they are under threat and feel they are being ruled by a tyrant... I condemn this attack and the timid behavior of the CM..." Gogoi said while speaking to the media. (ANI)