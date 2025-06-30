No more fake Aadhaar cards in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati: In a decisive move aimed at tightening identity verification in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced stringent measures to curb the alleged misuse of Aadhaar cards by illegal infiltrators.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister declared that the state would soon implement stricter protocols for Aadhaar issuance to adults, making it a district administration-led process.

"Time's up for fake Aadhaar cards in Assam!" CM Sarma posted.

"In a few days from now, we will make Aadhaar issuance stricter for adults so that no infiltrator can illegally obtain the card and disturb India's harmony."

The new policy mandates that only Deputy Commissioners will be authorised to issue Aadhaar cards to adults, aiming to eliminate loopholes in the existing system.

According to the Chief Minister, this reform is part of the state's broader mission to achieve an "Infiltrator Mukt Assam" -- a state free of illegal immigrants.

He reiterated that the government's commitment to safeguarding Assam's demographic integrity remains uncompromising: "We will NOT STOP till it is attained."

The decision comes amid growing concerns over the use of fraudulent identity documents by individuals residing illegally in the state.

A senior official said that fake Aadhaar cards are being used to gain access to welfare schemes, employment and even voter registration, thereby threatening national security and local demographics.

With this step, Assam becomes the first state to centralise adult Aadhaar issuance under District Magistrates, adding a crucial layer of scrutiny.

The move is expected to intensify identity verification, particularly in border areas and regions flagged as demographically sensitive.

As the state prepares to roll out this policy, officials are urging citizens to cooperate and report suspected cases of fake Aadhaar usage.

The government maintains that this crackdown is essential to preserving the rule of law and ensuring fairness in resource distribution.

--IANS