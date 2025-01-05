Congress Gears Up for 2026 Elections with Major Organisational Reshuffle

Guwahati: The Assam Congress is planning a major reshuffle after the panchayat elections as part of its preparations for the 2026 assembly polls.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah said on Sunday that Congress is prepared with a roadmap to return to power in the state after the BJP's term ends on May 10, 2026.

He said that a major reshuffle will take place within the party, from the booth level to the state leadership, immediately after the upcoming panchayat elections in January and February.

"After 490 days the term of Himanta Biswa Sarma will be over. Congress will come to power after 10 May 2026. We have already prepared a roadmap. Now in January and February, our party leaders and workers will be busy for panchayat elections. Just after the panchayat elections, there will be a major reshuffle in the Assam Congress from booth to state level," Borah said while speaking to ANI.

The Assam Congress also plans to launch two legs of a state-wide yatra after the panchayat elections. The first phase of yatra will cover 45 assembly constituencies, while the second phase will cover 47 constituencies.

"Just after the panchayat elections, we will start Jonai to Sonai yatra in the first phase and it will cover 45 assembly constituencies in the state. In the second phase, the yatra will be started from Sadiya to Mandia and it will cover 47 other assembly constituencies. In between panchayat elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan Yatra and every party worker, leader, booth to state everybody will participate in this yatra. This is our immediate plan..." the APCC chief said.

Borah said that eight months before the assembly polls, Congress will finalize candidates for each seat in consultation with alliance partners. The party plans to collaborate with opposition parties, organizations, and people. "We will involve everyone who wants to fight against the BJP," he said.

He further said that there will be no alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). "Our stance is clear--we oppose the BJP and RSS, and will not align with parties like AIUDF. The people of Assam have made their stance clear, as seen in the last parliamentary election where AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was defeated by 10 lakh votes," he added.

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the ruling BJP secured 60 seats in the 126-member Assembly, forming the government for the second consecutive term. The Congress won 29 seats, while the AIUDF claimed 16 seats. (ANI)