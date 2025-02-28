Congress Alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Family Looting Assam: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Assam in-charge and General Secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar alleged that Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma and his family were looting the state.

Jitendra Singh Alwar said, "People from different regions of Assam attended the meeting. There was a discussion on what preparations are to be made for the upcoming elections (Assam Assembly elections 2026) and what campaigns are to be run. The main points that all the senior leaders have put forward are that Assam is being sold, syndicate rule is going on, mafia rule is going on, and the Chief Minister and his family are looting the entire state."

He further said that there was a lot of discussion on that issue.

"All our senior leaders have separately discussed how to run the campaign. Rahul Gandhi has maintained that senior Congress leaders would visit the state ahead of the polls. The ruling party has spread lies and said that 6 communities would get reservations. The said tree would get Rs 251 but they are getting Rs 220 at Barak valley. They have become frustrated and targeting leaders like Gaurav Gogoi," he said.

The Congress leadership on Thursday held a meeting of its leaders from Assam as part of preparations for next year's assembly polls. The meeting was held at Indira Bhawan.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting, which also included party leaders from Assam, including Gaurav Gogoi, the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha.

Gaurav Gogoi later said that "the corrupt BJP government" in Assam has to be uprooted to "save democracy" in the state. He said the Congress President and Rahul Gandhi spoke to the party leaders from the state.

"They listened to us and instructed us to move forward. If we have to save democracy in Assam, the corrupt BJP government there has to be uprooted. Everyone knows that there is an atmosphere of unrest in society. The Lanka of corruption that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has established has to be destroyed," Gogoi told ANI.

Kharge said in a post on X that the people of Assam shall discard the "politics of corruption, division and vendetta". "Three-and-a-half crore people of Assam look towards the Congress to usher in this change. No amount of select-media driven propaganda can shake their resolve for transformation. We chaired an important meeting of @INCAssam leaders at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, today," he said. (ANI)