Assam Rifles, Police Seize Rs 3.38 Cr Foreign Cigarettes in Mizoram

Aizawl: In yet another success in its crackdown against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, recovered 260 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worthRs 3.38 crore from General Area Tuichang Bridge, Lawngtlai district of Mizoram, according to an official press release.

During the operation, a resident of Champhai was arrested. The entire consignment has been handed over to the Police Department in Hnahthial for further legal proceedings. The joint operation was successfully concluded on January 20, according to an official release.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a significant concern for both the state of Mizoram and India.

The Assam Rifles, aptly known as the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' have intensified their efforts to combat illegal smuggling and are working diligently to apprehend the kingpins behind the contraband trade in Mizoram.

In an earlier operation of Assam Rifles, they successfully intercepted a narcotics shipment in the General Area of Salbagan, West Tripura and seized 60,000 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 12 crore in the international market, according to a statement from Assam Rifles.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the drug smuggling activities and were identified as Kanai Das (36) and Kishan Kumar Sarkar (32).

Both individuals were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

On January 18, Assam Rifles alongwith Excise and Narcotics department (Mizoram) recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 7.16 gms worth Rs 5,01,2,00/- (Rupees Five lakh one thousand and two hundred rupees Only) in Siaha town, Siaha District in Mizoram, and apprehended two individuals.

This successful operation highlights the commitment of Assam Rifles to fighting against narcotics trafficking and ensuring the safety of the region from the growing threat of drug abuse. (ANI)