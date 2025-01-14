Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 9 Crore in Kamrup, Arrest 4 Including Narcotics Peddlers

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Tuesday recovered 1.128 kg of heroin worth Rs 9 crore at Amingaon area in Assam's Kamrup district, an officer said.

The STF team also arrested four persons.

CPRO of Assam Police Pranab Jyoti Goswami said that source-based information was received that the infamous Touthing narcotics family of Churachandpur (Manipur) would be transporting narcotics to Hajo and Goreswar-based peddlers in a vehicle from Mizoram to Kamrup.

"Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted by an STF team led by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak at Amingaon on Tuesday morning and two occupants, Onkhogin Touthing (driver) and Thangkhaelien (co-driver) were found," CPRO said,

The vehicle was checked and 94 numbers of soap boxes or packets of heroin kept in secret chambers were recovered which weighed 1.128 kg without cover, he added.

"The same was seized. The market price of the seized drugs will be approximately Rs 9 crore," the CPRO said.

Later on, the vendees, Nurul Hussain of Dampur, Hajo and Bitul Ali of Goreswar were arrested, he added.

Necessary legal action has been initiated. (ANI)