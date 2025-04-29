Assam Police seize 20000 Yaba tablets, two drug peddlers arrested

Cachar: The Assam Police recovered and seized 20000 Yaba tablets and 114 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.7 crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

The police also apprehended two drug peddlers.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, acting on reliable input, the police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle near Silchar Bye-pass area.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended two persons, namely Hussain Ahmed Laskar (35 years old) and Jainul Hussain Laskar (39 years old). During the thorough search, the police team seized 114 grams of heroin and 20000 Yaba tablets. The price of the narcotic substance in the black market is about Rs 6.7 crore," Numal Mahatta said.

"During the seizure, the Drug Detection Kit was used, which showed positive results for heroin and amphetamine. In the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the psychotropic substance has been illegally transported from a neighbouring state," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on April 18, the Assam Police busted a major drug ring in Kandigram Malua village in Badarpur town in Assam. Sribhumi police seized 1,50,000 Yaba tablets and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police forces for the operation.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Crushing the drug syndicate @sribhumipolice just wrecked a major drug ring in Kandigram area under Badarpur PS. 150000 YABA tablets snatched, two people arrested. Kudos to @assampolice."

On March 26, the Assam Police recovered and seized 66,000 Yaba tablets, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, in Assam's Cachar district. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that based on credible intelligence, Cachar District Police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at Raj Gobindpur, Baga, along the Assam-Mizoram border under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station. (ANI)