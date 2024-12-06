Assam police arrest two with 182 grams of heroin at Amingaon area in Kamrup district

Kamrup (Assam): The Assam police arrested two individuals and seized 182 grams of heroin at the Amingaon area in Kamrup district on Thursday night, officials said.

The accused were identified as Masoom Choudhury (23) and Kazi Sanowar Hussain (24).

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police said that, source information was received that narcotics would be transported in a vehicle from Silchar to Barpeta.

"Accordingly, a police team launched operation and the vehicle bearing registration number AS-24B-2485 was intercepted at Amingaon area and recovered 13 soap boxes, packets of heroin weighing 182 grams (without cover) hidden in secret compartment in the car," said the official.

"The Silchar based person namely Masoom Choudhury (23 years old) and his Barpeta based associate Kazi Sanowar Hussain (24 years old) were also apprehended," CPRO Goswami said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Drug Disposal Committee of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup in the Panikhaiti area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In a press statement, Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam Police, stated that the Drug Disposal Committee of the STF, Assam, disposed of 37,000 contraband NDPS bottles at M/s Fresh Air Waste Management Services Pvt. Ltd., Panikhaiti.

Notably, the Special Task Force of Assam Police, under the leadership of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 800 crore between March 2023 and November 2024, apprehending 325 individuals. (ANI)