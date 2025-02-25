Assam is laying the foundation for cutting-edge technology: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, attended a thematic session titled "Advancing Semiconductor Horizons in Assam for Viksit Bharat," organized as part of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0--Investment & Infrastructure Summit' in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The session aimed to highlight Assam's semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem, emphasizing innovation, infrastructure development, and investment opportunities for key government, industry, and academia stakeholders to discuss the semiconductor industry's future in Assam and its role in India's broader semiconductor strategy.

Chief Minister Sarma, speaking on the occasion, said that the state is laying the foundation for cutting-edge technology that will shape industries, transform lives, and place Assam on the global semiconductor map.

The Chief Minister said that the state-of-the-art OSAT unit at Jagiroad, developed by Tata Electronics, is set to commence production in 2025. It has an impressive capacity to produce over 48 million chips daily using Indigenous technologies, and it is poised to be a game-changer.

The project is expected to generate 27,000 direct and indirect jobs, opening doors for local talent, fostering skill development, and inspiring the youth of Assam to dream bigger.

He invited the global semiconductor industry to explore the vast opportunities in Assam. He also thanked Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for his unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where semiconductor manufacturing can thrive, opening remarkable opportunities for Assam.

In his speech, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the Government of India's commitment to fostering semiconductor research, investment incentives, and technological advancements.

He made several significant announcements aimed at enhancing Assam's infrastructure and economic growth. These include another semiconductor plant to strengthen Assam's role in India's semiconductor industry, a NEILIT University campus at Jagiroad and an electronics manufacturing cluster in Kamrup district.

The Union Minister also announced two new Amrit Bharat trains, six Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to boost logistics and trade, upgradation of over 60 railway stations across Assam to Amrit Stations, transforming Guwahati Railway Station into a state-of-the-art IT Hub, a new railway coach and repair manufacturing hub in Bodoland, a new railway locomotive engine factory at Lumding, Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway line to enhance cross-border connectivity and four new railway tracks over the Chicken Neck corridor to improve connectivity.

During the session, the Government of Assam signed MoUs with 10 industry groups from the semiconductor ecosystem across Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, strengthening international partnerships and fostering investment in the state's growing semiconductor industry. (ANI)