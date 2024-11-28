Assam CM inspects construction of North Guwahati connecting bridge

Guwahati (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the construction site of the Guwahati-North Guwahati connecting bridge over Brahmaputra river and reviewed the work.

The state government had decided to construct the bridge with a cost of Rs 3000 crore, making it the biggest infrastructure project taken by the state government.

"The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the bridge. This project will be completed by July next year. Almost all works have done. We will invite the Prime Minister again to inaugurate the bridge. We are very happy that this project has finally come into conclusion," Sarma said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam CM also visited the archaeological site of Deopahar located in Numaligarh, Golaghat district and directed the District Commissioner to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the appropriate preservation and enhancement of the site.

Notably, the remnants of a stone temple at this site are believed to date back to between the 10th and 11th centuries AD.

"Devparvat in Assam is a witness to our ancient Sanatan civilisation and a symbol of the skill of our ancestors. This 11th-century archaeological site has amazing carvings of Mahadev's Shivalinga and stories from the Ramayana. Spent some time here," the Assam CM posted on X.

The Assam Chief Minister, emphasising the site's profound spiritual and artistic value, reaffirmed that the state government would take necessary steps for its preservation and further development.

The site is adorned with exquisitely carved mythological stone sculptures, and the remains of the temple itself stand as a testament to the region's rich architectural legacy.

These artefacts not only reveal a high degree of artistic sophistication but also underscore the spiritual and cultural ethos of the time.

The surrounding landscape of Deopahar, nestled among verdant hills and forests, continues to attract those drawn to both its natural beauty and historical significance. (ANI)