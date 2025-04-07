Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma performs sacred rituals of Dashmi Puja

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday performed the sacred rituals of Dashmi Puja at his residence in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state and its people.

Taking to social media post on X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "HCM Dr. @himantabiswa performed the sacred rituals of Dashami Puja today, offering prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state and its people."



Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister performed 'Maha Aarti' at his residence on the occasion of Ram Navami - the last day of Chaitra Navratri.

Assam CM had also extended greetings of Ram Navami, he wrote on X, "Crown jewel of the Raghu dynasty, son of Dasharatha, victory to Sita's beloved Ramchandra Heartfelt greetings on Ram Navami."

The Chaitra Navratri was concluded on Sunday with celebrations of Ram Navmi across the country. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship Goddess Durga. They also performed Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which was a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. (ANI)