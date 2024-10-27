Assam Cabinet approves 3 pc hike in Dearness Allowance for state government employees

Guwahati (Assam): Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday approved the proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees by three per cent from the current 50 per cent to 53 per cent of their basic salary.

The increase in the DA will be retroactively effective from July this year, Chief Minister Sarma announced in the press conference.

The employees will receive their DA arrears starting from December to March, with the government providing 25 per cent of the amount each month.

The Chief Minister said the DA increase is a Diwali gift of the government to the employees.

The Cabinet also decided to celebrate Bhasha Gaurav Saptah (language pride week) from November 3 to November 9, 2024, to honour the Assamese language and its recent status as a classical language approved by the Union Cabinet, the Chief Minister said.

This is the second time this year that the Assam Government increased the DA for its employees.

In March, the state government implemented a four per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance, raising it from 46 per cent to 50 per cent.

The Chief Minister also said in the last two months 138 infiltrators had been detected in the state, adding that all of them were Rohingya Muslims.

"In the last two months, we have detected 138 infiltrators and we have pushed back them. We are only finding Rohingya Muslims," said Sarma. (ANI)