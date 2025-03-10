Assam Budget 2025: CM Himanta Highlights Roadmap to Position State as Front Runner

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Ajanta Neog over the State Budget and said that it lays a comprehensive roadmap to establish the state a "front runner".

In a post on X, CM Himanta emphasized that the budget will bring new momentum to the Assam growth story.

"AssamBudget2025 lays a comprehensive roadmap to establish Assam as a front runner state and builds upon the gains made over the last few years. Prime Minster Narendra Modi ji's mantra of Vikas Bhi and Virasat bhi is the foundational premise of this year's budget," he said.

"Our budget, rooted in fiscal discipline, envisages a record capital expenditure of Rs 38,759.18 Cr without burdening our citizens and at 85 per cent, our budget utilisation is the highest ever. Assam's expenditure will now be at a record Rs 1.55 Lakh crore with our GSDP growth at 13 per cent, ahead of the national average of 10 per cent," CM Himanta said.

The Assam Chief Minister further emphasized that the all-around progress of the state is once again the centrepiece of this year's budget.

"Today's budget will spur household savings and bring a new momentum to the Assam growth story. From a new satellite for Assam to a Proton Therapy Centre to a dedicated OTT platform, Assam budget comes with innovative but realistic schemes. Assam Budget stands for improving the lives of the downtrodden, prepares Assam for Industry 4.0 and helps unleash the power of our Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti. My compliments to Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and the team for presenting an exemplary budget," he said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government Budget 2025 presented on Monday proposed to set up a satellite -- ASSAMSAT -- to ensure a continuous, reliable flow of data for the implementation of critical socio-economic projects.

The satellite will be set up in close collaboration with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center). Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) promotes private investment and innovation in the space sector. (ANI)