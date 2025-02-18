Assam Assembly Session in Kokrajhar Marks Peace, Development in Bodoland: Pramod Boro

Kokrajhar: In the wake of Kokrajhaar hosting the inaugural sitting of Assam Assembly's budget session, chief executive member - Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro said that the assembly session was an indication that there is lasting peace in Bodoland, and it is now on the path of development.

Pramod Boro said, "It is special as the Assam Assembly was hosted at council assembly in Kokrajhar for the first time and for the first time outside Dispur. It will enhance the unity and integrity of the state. At the regional level there was a thinking that the government is not bothered about Bodoland, but when government officials came here and discussed about the area and 6th schedule, this is very significant."

He further said that in times to come, the politics and mindset of the people of Assam would change.

"PM Modi is talking about Viksit Bharat and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who has taken the initiative to take Assam towards a developed state, we feel that the 5 districts of Bodoland would be part of the development process. We are also moving ahead with PM Modi's development model. This assembly session is an indication that there is lasting peace in Bodoland, and it is now on the path of development. I thank the CM and people of Bodoland," he further said.

He further said that earlier, there was too much violence in this area, and people used to fear coming here, but in the last 5 years, peace has prevailed.

Earlier on Monday CM Sarma announced Rs 27 crores for the renovation of rural roads in Kokrajhar.

In a post on X, the government of BTR said, "Ahead of the historic first-ever Budget and Assembly Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar, CM Dr Himanta Biswa and CEM Pramod Boro BTR inspected road infrastructure in the Jarbari-Dighli area leading to Saralpara. During the visit, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing road development projects and announced a commitment of Rs 27 crores for the renovation of rural roads in Kokrajhar."

"This significant support reflects the joint efforts of the Assam Government and BTR leadership in enhancing connectivity, accelerating infrastructure development, and improving rural livelihoods," the X post of the Govt of BTR further said.

CM Sarma arrived to a warm welcome in Kokrajhar on Monday morning to attend a historic sitting of the state Assembly outside Guwahati.

Assam Legislative Assembly session was held outside the capital city for one day for the first time in the state's history. (ANI)