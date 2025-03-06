Advantage Assam 2.0: State secures MoUs worth Rs 5 lakh crore

Guwahati: The Assam government has secured investment commitments worth approximately Rs 5 lakh crore through multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah announced on Wednesday.

"Advantage Assam 2.0 held on February 25-26 very successfully. Around Rs 5 lakh crore MoUs were signed in different sectors...now, we will scrutinise all the MoUs, department wise. We will form a committee, after the scrutiny, discussions will be held on which all projects can be implemented here...," Borah told ANI.

According to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati saw investment commitments and announcements worth upwards of about Rs 5.18 lakh crore,

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was held in Guwahat on February 25-26.

"From next month, we will thoroughly discuss the MoUs. It (the total MoUs) has a potential of providing employment to 2 lakh youths, on a conservative note," CM Sarma told reporters.

The Chief Minister asserted Assam will be in the next league of development over the next 5 years, even if it can implement 70 per cent of the signed MoUs.

Among the big ticket announcement at Advantage Assam 2.0, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Rs 50,000 crore investment including setting up a mega food park, and a 7-star hotel in Guwahati.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced that he will invest Rs 50,000 crores in Assam in areas ranging from airports to aerocity, defence, cement, and road projects.

The Tata Group has indicated that it will set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Assam, with an investment equivalent to that of its under-construction semiconductor plant. Tata Group is spending Rs 27,000 crore for the semiconductor plant.(ANI)