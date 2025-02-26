Vice President Dhankhar Celebrates Nyokum Yullo, Sees 'Pride of India' in Arunachal Tribes

Kamle: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that he saw the "pride of India" in the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

"This is my second visit to Arunachal Pradesh. When I was here for the first time, it was a statehood event," Dhankhar said while speaking at the first-ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Boasimla, Kamle District.

"I saw your tribes, and I was mesmerised. I saw the pride of India. I saw why India has a place for itself before the world," he added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Vice President Dhankhar's visit to Boasimla is a matter of pride for all the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Boasimla is a tiny place, located beside the national highway...It would be written down in history that the Vice President of the country, Jagdeep Dhankhar has arrived in Boasimla today," Rijiju said.

"The second citizen of the country's arrival in Boasimla is a matter of pride for all the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and we can say that the Vice President has come among us to celebrate Nyokum Yullo," he added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar felicitated Kabak Yano, the first woman from the Nyishi community to summit Mt. Everest, at Boasimla in the event.

The Vice President was the Chief Guest at the first-ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Boasimla.

Vice President Dhankar was welcomed at the Itanagar airport by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI)