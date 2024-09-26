"Why he didn't build 'gaushala'...?": BJP Madhavi Latha slams Jagan Mohan over Tirupati Prasadam

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): BJP leader Madhavi Latha on Thursday visited Tirumala temple and offered prayers. She also slammed former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the Prasadam row and said why the latter did not build a 'gaushala' that will provide pure ghee to the Tirumala temple.

Latha said, "We just want to ask Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite this wrongdoing happening 18 times, why did you not bring this matter to us? I want to ask him why he did not build a 'gaushala' that could provide pure ghee to the Tirumala temple with the Rs 1300 crores that came to the temple for laddus...Today your mistakes are coming out."

On her visit to Tirumala temple, Madhavi Latha said, "People of different religions, and different faiths with a very violent attitude, insult the Sanatana Dharma and Hindus. Please accept our apology, accept our repentance and put an end to the wrong thinking that damages our Sanatana temples and stop all those people who come with impure thinking."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been formed to investigate the alleged use of 'animal fat' in the preparation of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

The controversy over the Tirupati Prasadam began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the prasadam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

However, the YSRCP, on the other hand, has urged devotees across the state to participate in temple poojas on Saturday, September 28, aimed at restoring the sanctity of Tirumala, which the party claims were tarnished by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The Bharatiya Janta Party has demanded that former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy declare his faith before entering the temple on September 28. The call comes given the former CM's planned visit to the temple.

