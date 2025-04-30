Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse: CM Naidu Announces Rs 25 Lakh Aid to Victims' Families

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock over the sudden collapse of the wall that claimed eight lives at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure the immediate provision of emergency medical services for those injured in this unfortunate incident.

CM Naidu further added that a large number of devotees had gathered to see the Nija Rupam (true form of the Lord) on Wednesday, a wall collapsed in the queue due to heavy rain at midnight, due to which some devotees lost their lives.

Soon after learning of the incident, Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with the Ministers, including Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satya Prasad, Bharat Ram, and the trustee of the Simhachalam temple, Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The Chief Minister inquired about the details of the incident and the medical assistance being provided to the injured. He also ordered an inquiry, forming a three-member committee to investigate the cause of the incident.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the CM Naidu announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and also stated that one member from each family will be employed on an outsourcing basis in the temples under the purview of the Endowments Department.

Similarly, Rs 3 lakh will be paid as assistance to those who are injured, the CM Naidu said and assured the affected families that the State Government will certainly stand by them.

The Chief Minister also ordered that the debris be removed immediately to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees.

As thousands of devotees are expected to gather for the darshan of the Lord, the Chief Minister has directed officials to take necessary safety measures to ensure that the devotees do not experience any inconvenience or panic.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a wall collapse in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," said the X post.

Additionally, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees who lost their lives. Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner. YS Jagan urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also appealed to the authorities to extend all necessary support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

YSRCP leader Gowtham Reddy criticised the government. Healleged that the Chandra Babu Naidu-led government failed to make proper arrangements for devotees at Simhachalam, resulting in the deaths of seven to eight people in the incident. He mentioned that a wall under construction, located beside the queue lines, collapsed, and the officials and government failed to manage the situation appropriately. He further reminded that Chandra Babu Naidu was responsible for the death of thirty people during the Godavari Pushkar. Reddy further accused the government of destroying temples and warned against playing with the Gods, urging caution.

Earlier today, a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, claiming eight people's lives and injuring four people.

Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force, an official said. According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am. (ANI)