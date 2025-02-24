Opposition status can never be given to YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh Assembly: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan asserted that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) can never be given opposition status in Andhra Pradesh Assembly as they were the third largest party and received only 11 seats in Assembly polls.

Pawan Kalyan further said, "YSRCP is the synonym for ruckus. If they don't create ruckus, they are not called YSRCP. The problem is as per the rules and regulations, as per the mandate given by people, they are the third party and Jana Sena is the second largest party in the House. They have to understand that they got only 11 seats. Though they had formed the government in 2019, that doesn't mean they would be given the opposition. Opposition status can never be given to them."

"If they ar demanding the opposition status on the strength of votes, they should go to Germany. Germany's democracy functions depending on the percentage of votes. If they demand that, they should go to Germany. Our nation doesn't allow that way," he further said

He further alleged that the YSRCP members tried to disrupt the Governor's speech.

Pawan Kalyan said, "When the Governor comes, he has to be received by the speakers of both houses and the Chief Minister. Opposition status can be given only by the strength of seats you have. Amid Governor's speech who is unwell, YSRCP members were raising slogans and trying to disrupt it. They tried to obstruct the Governor's speech."

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan outlined the party's approach for the Assembly session. The Jana Sena Legislature Party meeting was held under his leadership on Sunday. The Assembly session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature began today.

Pawan Kalyan hosted a luncheon for the members. He held one-on-one discussions with each member, taking note of issues in their constituencies. The Party President and Deputy Chief Minister provided guidelines for the members.

He said, "Let's be the voice of the people in the Assembly. Discuss public issues and aspirations in the legislature. Members must actively participate in debates. Maintain dignity in language and discourse. Avoid YSRCP's style of rhetoric."

Pawan Kalyan emphasized that the Jana Sena Party should serve as the voice of the common people in the Assembly budget sessions. He urged MLAs and MLCs to actively participate in discussions to address public concerns, aspirations, and welfare issues. He stressed the need to uphold legislative decorum and respect while ensuring meaningful debates in the Assembly.

He said, "Every word spoken in the legislature carries weight. Members must exercise caution in their choice of words and maintain respectful language."

He explicitly warned against using derogatory language. "The public has witnessed the crude language and behaviour of YSRCP representatives in the Assembly. They often engage in mud-slinging tactics, attempting to drag others into their level," he said.

Pawan Kalyan advised members to stay composed, not retaliate with abusive language, and respond dignifiedly when required. (ANI)