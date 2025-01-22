Governor of Andhra Expresses Grief Over Death of 3 Students in Raichur Road Accident

Vijayawada: Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer has expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of three students of Veda Patashala of Mantralayam and the driver in a road accident near Sindhanur of Raichur district in Karnataka on Wednesday, said a statement.

The accident took place when the vehicle they were travelling in turned upside down.

Governor Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the officials to provide better treatment facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic road accident in Karnataka that claimed the lives of students from the Mantralayam, Veda Pathashala.

The minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to ensure immediate and advanced medical treatment for the injured and sought detailed information from the authorities.

Apart from this, the death toll in an accident that occurred in the Arebile area in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada on Wednesday morning rose to 11 as one of the injured succumbs to injuries while undergoing treatment.

SF Kammar, KMC hospital Director said, " One patient was brought dead (to the hospital). The rest of the 11 injured are admitted to our emergency department...these patients are going to be evaluated, right now they are out of danger but continuous monitoring is required..."

The victims were said to be vegetable sellers who were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables when the truck they were travelling in toppled and fell into a 50-metre-deep valley.

Following the information police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Responding to fatal accidents in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the deaths and said that the victims' families would be provided appropriate compensation by the government.

"I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. My condolences to the grieving people who lost their loved ones in these tragic events. The families of the deceased will be provided appropriate compensation by the government," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)