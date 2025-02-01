AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Union Budget as Step Toward National Prosperity

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauded the Union Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. Calling it a "pro-people and progressive budget," CM Naidu claimed that the budget prioritises the welfare of large sections of society.

"This budget reflects the vision for a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It prioritises the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers, while also identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years," CM Naidu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Echoing the sentiment of providing relief to the middle class, and being a step towards national prosperity the post added, "The budget marks a significant step towards national prosperity. It serves as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint, promising a prosperous future for our country. Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our country's economy. I welcome this budget."

In the budget announcement by the Union Finance Minister, it was announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing substantial relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.

For salaried taxpayers, the limit would be Rs 12.75 lakh rupees, accounting for Rs 75,000 of the standard deduction. Sitharaman also stated that the new income tax regime will be simpler, with a special focus on benefiting the middle class.

Sitharaman said, "Slabs and rates are being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers. The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a "Force Multiplier" for India's development journey, describing it as a "budget of aspirations" for 140 crore Indians.

"This is the budget of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, this is a budget that fulfils the dreams of every Indian," PM Modi stated.

The PM further hailed the announcement of tax relief for middle-class citizens. "In this budget, income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum has been made tax-free. For all income groups, taxes have been reduced. It will hugely benefit our middle class. Similarly, it will be an opportunity for the people who have recently joined the workforce," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "comprehensive" and "visionary" Budget.

Highlighting the Union government's decision to exempt income tax up to Rs 12 lakh, Shah said that the middle class is always in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2025 Budget in the Parliament. (ANI)