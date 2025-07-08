Zimbabwe pacer Kundai Matigimu fined for code of conduct breach

Bulawayo, July 8 (IANS) Zimbabwe fast bowler Kundai Matigimu has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The incident took place on Day 1, during the 72nd over of South Africa’s innings when Matigimu fielded a ball in his follow-through and threw it at batter Lhuan-de Pretorius, hitting him on the wrist at close range.

Following the incident, Matigimu was found to have violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

The charge was laid by the on-field umpires, along with the third and fourth officials. Matigimu admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding the need for a formal disciplinary hearing.

"Matigimu admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding the need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

In addition to the fine, Matigimu has also been handed one demerit point, which will be added to his disciplinary record. This is his first offence in a 24-month period, meaning the consequences are limited for now. However, further violations could lead to stiffer penalties under ICC regulations.

South Africa, meanwhile, declared their innings at a commanding 626/5, with Wiaan Mulder unbeaten on a record 367 and bowling out Zimbabwe on 170 in the first innings, followed by 51/1.

