Zampa reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach during first ODI against SA

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against South Africa.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday that Zampa was found guilty of violating Article 2.3 of the Code, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”

"One demerit point has been added to Zampa’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” said the ICC.

The incident took place during the 37th over of South Africa's batting innings in their first ODI against Australia at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, when Zampa, 33, used inappropriate language after a misfield and overthrow off his bowling, which was picked up on the stump microphone and broadcast.

"There was no need for an official hearing, as Zampa admitted to his offence and accepted the official sanction as proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees," added the ICC.

The first ODI between the two sides ended with South Africa clinching a mammoth win by 98 runs, thanks to Keshav Maharaj taking a sensational 5-33. Zampa contributed 11 runs with the bat and returned with bowling figures of 1-58 for Australia.

While Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the Proteas fought back in the opening ODI and now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second game will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22 and is followed by the final game of the series at the same venue on August 24.

--IANS

nr/bc