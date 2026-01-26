'Young players have become more mature,’ says PBKS’ Shashank ahead of IPL 2026

"The core focus was mostly on the bonding because obviously we met after so long," Shashank said. "The energy was superb. We were all very positive, just like last year. The place where we had the camp was lovely, perfect weather conditions and a perfect ground setup. We really enjoyed it and got exactly what we wanted from this camp."

Shashank became a vital contributor to the team last season, scoring 350 runs in 14 matches with an average of 50 and a strike rate of 153.5. With 21 players retained from the previous season, the franchise aims to capitalise on their momentum from last year.

During the camp, the aggressive batter was especially impressed by the progress demonstrated by the team’s emerging stars.

"There are so many young players in our team—Suryansh, Priyansh, Pyla, and Vishal. It was so good to be with them," he shared. "They (young players) have become more eager, more mature, and more excited for this year. It helps to share my experience with them because they keep asking questions. Getting to know their thoughts and talking about our strengths has been amazing."

On a personal note, Shashank utilised the sessions to restore his rhythm and acknowledged the franchise’s medical team for their unwavering support throughout his rehabilitation.

"For me, this game is more about the mental setup. This camp really helped me get into a better mental space," said Shashank. "I am just getting into the groove and trying to be fitter. I feel I’ll be match-fit in a week or two."

Shashank concluded with a message for the loyal ‘Sher Squad,’ promising a season full of entertainment and fighting spirit.

"I want to thank our fans for always supporting us. I feel our fans are the best fans. I am pretty sure that this year, in all the games, that red and golden vibe will be there on the ground," he concluded. "We will make sure that we entertain you and when you leave the ground, you will have a smile on your face."

