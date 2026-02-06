‘You can’t stop the sun from rising’: Cricket fraternity lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s historic knock in U19 WC final

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The cricketing world witnessed a moment for the ages on Friday as 14-year-old Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a historic performance in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 final against England, scripting history with the highest individual score ever recorded in a tournament final.

Read More

Suryavanshi’s breathtaking 175 runs knock of just 80 balls sparked widespread admiration from current and former cricketers across the globe, with many hailing the Indian opener as the next big thing in world cricket.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said Suryavanshi was born from the Sun dynasty and that England’s efforts went in vain, as no one can stop the sun from rising.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 off 80 balls, 15 fours + 15 sixes, equal fours, equal sixes, equal destruction. Suryavanshi = Born from the Sun dynasty. Today he batted like one!

Blazing. Blinding. Unstoppable. England bowlers tried everything. But you can’t stop the SUN. The sun has risen on Bhartiya cricket! Just a sign of the future,” he wrote on X.

Former Indian all-rounders Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan lauded Suryavanshi’s fearless attitude on the biggest stage.

"14 years old. No fear. No pressure. Just pure talent. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t just play an innings, he announced the future of Indian cricket. #U19WorldCup2026,” Yusuf Pathan wrote on X.

“A daddy 199 in a World Cup final. Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn’t just consistent, he delivers when it matters most. Big-match player!” Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Suryavanshi surpassed Unmukt Chand’s long-standing record of 111*, set in the 2012 final against Australia, to achieve the feat of the highest individual score in a World Cup final. Unmukt reacted to the knock by writing “different breed” on X while sharing Suryavanshi’s photo.

Iceland’s cricket handle took a humorous jibe at England’s bowlers after Suryavanshi thrashed them in the final.

“Someone arrest Vaibhav Suryavanshi right now. This violence on the field against the English bowlers is X-rated!” they wrote on X.

The young Indian star’s innings also earned praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan, who wrote, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi… this really is very, very special. #iccu19worldcup” on X.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “What an innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. A dominant knock of 175 off 80 in a World Cup final is truly extraordinary, with pure intent, power and timing all day,” on X.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants owner and businessman Sanjiv Goenka wrote “Soorya, namaskar!” while sharing Vaibhav’s photo on X.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel praised Vaibhav for making his state proud, writing, “Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari! Well done, Vaibhu,” on X.

With the help of Suryavanshi’s century and Ayush Mhatre’s fifty, India posted a mammoth total of 411 for 9 against England in the final.

-- IANS

sds/