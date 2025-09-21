Yastika Bhatia undergoes knee surgery, shares update on health

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) India wicketkeepr-batter Yastika Bhatia shared an update about her health after undergoing surgery after she injured her left knee during the preparatory camp for the Women's ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam.

Yastika, who underwent surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, had been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia as well as the ODI World Cup after she injured her left knee earlier this month.

Bhatia shared a picture on her social media, mentioning that her surgery had gone well, while adding that her focus would now be on recovering as soon as possible to return to the field.

“In the past few days, I’ve had to face some tough situations after sustaining a knee injury. I’m still processing it all, but I’m grateful to share that the surgery went well. I’m thankful to my doctors and to everyone who has shown me so much love and support. My focus now is on recovery, staying strong, and returning to the field as soon as possible. My love for this game and the honour of representing my country at the highest level will keep me going,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The wicketkeeper-batter was named in India’s squad for the home series against Australia but was ruled out after injuring her left knee. As a result, Uma Chetry was named as her replacement.

Yastika had last played an ODI in October 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter was named in India’s squad for the home series against Australia and World Cup squad after an impressive performance for India A in Australia, where she scored 59, 66 and 42 in three 50-over games.

The Women in Blue lost the three-match ODI series against Australia 1-2, and will now shift their focus to the World Cup, which commences on September 30.

India will start their campaign against co-host Sri Lanka on the opening day, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Before kicking off their World Cup campaign, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play two warm-up matches, one each against England and New Zealand on September 25 and 27, respectively, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 in Bengaluru.

--IANS

vi/bc