Yash Dayal marries content creator Shweta Pundir

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pace bowler Yash Dayal has married content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, last month.

Read More

According to media reports on Sunday, the wedding took place on February 4 and was attended only by close family members and relatives. The couple has not made any official announcement about the marriage on social media, though Pundir shared a short video reel featuring moments with Dayal on her Instagram account.

Dayal's wife, Pundir, is a social media influencer and vlogger from Delhi, boasting over 587k followers on Instagram. She has also worked as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League and has built a substantial follower base.

Dayal has steadily built a reputation as a reliable left-arm pacer in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He first rose to prominence after being picked by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the 2022 season, where he was part of the squad that lifted the title in the franchise’s debut campaign.

The seamer later moved to RCB ahead of the 2024 season and has continued to feature in the team’s pace attack. He was also part of the RCB squad that clinched its maiden IPL title last year. Dayal was retained by the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026, which will commence on March 28.

His consistent performances also earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian squad for a home Test series against Bangladesh, although he is yet to make his international debut.

Off the field, Dayal has been involved in legal proceedings related to allegations made against him. In January this year, the Rajasthan High Court granted him anticipatory bail in one of the cases after his earlier plea had been rejected by a lower court. The matter remains under legal process.

Meanwhile, Dayal is expected to play a big role as RCB commences their title defence campaign in the IPL 2026 campaign opener to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

--IANS

sds/bsk/