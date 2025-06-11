WTC Final: Bowlers strike as SA slump to 43/4 after Rabada’s fifer dismisses Australia for 212

London, June 11 (IANS) Australia's fast bowlers were at their accurate best as they reduced South Africa to 43/4 in 22 overs at stumps on Day One of the World Test Championship final at the Lord’s on Wednesday. On a day when 14 wickets fell, Kagiso Rabada claimed 5-51 as Australia were bowled out for 212. But Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood struck in the final session to leave South Africa four down, with them trailing Australia by 169 runs.

They would need big runs from skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham, unbeaten on three and eight respectively, to make a fightback on the second. After being bowled out for 212, Australia needed to respond strongly, and Starc provided for it in the opening over when Aiden Markram chopped onto his stumps.

Starc could have got his second wicket if Alex Carey hadn’t dropped a regulation catch of Wiaan Mulder. But four overs later, Starc got his second scalp when Ryan Rickelton nicked on a drive to first slip. Mulder struggled to get going and made just six off 44 balls before a full, straight, and nipping back in from Cummins castled him through the gate.

It was Hazlewood’s turn to join the wicket-taker’s list when his slightly fuller delivery nipped back in and hit Tristan Stubbs’ top of the off-stump. Though Bavuma got off the mark on his 31st delivery and Bedingham hit some boundaries to end the day, Australia’s awe-inspiring fast-bowling trio ensured that the total of 212 did not look under-par.

Previously, Rabada was at his pacy and accurate best to pick a fifer in his 15.4 overs and move past Allan Donald to be in fourth spot on South Africa's all-time wicket-takers list after ending Australia’s innings in 56.4 overs. Australia had entered the third session at 190/5 in 50 overs, but Rabada wrapped up the innings in the post-tea session in just 36 minutes.

For Australia, Beau Webster top-scored with 72 while Steve Smith hit 66. Supporting Rabada in his pursuit were Marco Jansen’s 3-49, while Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram took a wicket each. In the post-tea session, Alex Carey fell straightaway as his attempt to reverse-sweep off Keshav Maharaj resulted in his stumps being castled for 23.

Rabada then came in to knock off Pat Cummins, before having Webster edge to first slip. After Jansen castled Nathan Lyon through the gate, Rabada burst through Mitchell Starc’s defences to end Australia’s innings, before the reigning mace holders hit back in an engrossing day of deciding the winner of the Ultimate Test.

Brief scores:

Australia 212 in 56.4 overs (Beau Webster 72, Steve Smith 66; Kagiso Rabada 5-51, Marco Jansen 3-49) lead South Africa 43/4 in 22 overs (Ryan Rickelton 16; Mitchell Starc 2-10, Josh Hazlewood 1-10) by 169 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/