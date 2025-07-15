WSL: Arsenal sign German goalkeeper Anneke Borbe

London: Arsenal Women have announced the signing of 24-year-old German goalkeeper Anneke Borbe on a permanent deal. She moves to North London following the expiration of her contract at VfL Wolfsburg, where she made 15 appearances in all competitions.

Anneke’s senior career began with Werder Bremen, for whom she made her debut at the age of 16 in February 2017. She went on to make 77 appearances for the club, helping them to win promotion to Germany’s top flight in the 2019/20 season, before making the switch to Wolfsburg in 2023.

“I’m really proud to join this amazing club. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to come and be a part of Arsenal at such an exciting time. I’m looking forward to getting down to work with my team-mates and of course, playing in front of our incredible supporters at Emirates Stadium," said Anneke.

Following an initial spell with Wolfsburg’s development side, Anneke made her first-team debut in a 4-1 win over Mainz in the German Cup in November 2024.

She established herself as Wolfsburg’s first-choice goalkeeper in February 2025, starting all of the team’s remaining 14 games as they finished second in the league and reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal Women head coach Renee Slegers said, “We’re delighted to bring Anneke to the club. We’ve been impressed by her composure and aerial presence and we believe she has a high ceiling for development here. We’re looking forward to working with Anneke in this next chapter of her career and I know our supporters will join us in giving her a warm welcome here.”

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley added, “Anneke is a young goalkeeper with significant potential and we’re very pleased to bring her to the club. She has excellent qualities and will further strengthen our goalkeeper unit ahead of next season. We welcome Anneke to Arsenal and wish her every success here in North London.”

--IANS