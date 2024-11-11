Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh crowned Rustam-E-Hind; eyes place in India's Asian Games 2026 squad

Pune (Maharashtra): Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh made history as he became only the fourth grappler from Maharashtra to claim the prestigious Rustam-E-Hind title.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Solapur district, has now his sights on representing India at the 2026 Asian Games in mat wrestling, determined to elevate his career to the international stage.

Sikandar overcame challenges from top mud wrestlers across the country, including the likes of Roshan Kiralgad and Bagga Kolhi, at the 2024 Rustam-E-Hind competition in Jandla village, Punjab, to lift the prestigious mace. He also earned a handsome cash prize and a tractor as rewards.

Only the late Harishchandra Birajdar, Amol Buchade and Asab Ahmad from Maharashtra had won the Rustam-E-Hind title in the past, with the competition being dominated by wrestlers from North India.

Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of PBG Group, congratulated Sikandar at a special felicitation ceremony in Pune and reaffirmed the group's support for his future endeavours: "It's a very proud moment for us that a wrestler from Maharashtra has won the Rustam-E-Hind crown. The PBG group has been committed to supporting players who have a dream to excel in their sports disciplines at the national and international stage and Sikandar's performance in Punjab only gives us additional motivation to continue our work."

Sikandar won Maharashtra Kesari triumph last year, pledging to provide him with financial assistance for training and competition for the next three years.

Speaking at the felicitation function, Sikandar said, "The support from the PBG group has ensured that I do not have to worry about financial problems and focus on my training. My aim now is to also focus on national competitions and mat wrestling events with a target of making it to the Indian team for the 2026 Asian Games."

