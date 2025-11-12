WPL has sped up the growth of young cricketers: Sneh Rana

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India’s off-spin all-rounder Sneh Rana has credited the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the increasing confidence and maturity of the country’s new generation of cricketers, driving them to take on key roles in India’s historic Women’s ODI World Cup victory.

"The growth starts from domestic cricket, especially now that matches are televised. Young girls watch and feel motivated to represent their states. WPL has sped up this entire process. Look at Shree Charani, she’s new to international cricket but plays with so much calm. That confidence comes from sharing dressing rooms with big international players," said Sneh on JioStar.

She praised the self-assurance and confidence of the younger players, saying that it has provided crucial lessons even to the senior members team. "Today’s youngsters have so much clarity and confidence. In our early days, we were shy to ask questions, even though our seniors were supportive.”

“But these girls go straight up and talk openly. Their self-belief is inspiring; we learn from them too. This fearless mindset is something that has changed women’s cricket," added Sneh, who played six games in India’s victorious campaign.

She also discussed the development of women’s cricket in the country and the definite effect of regular international fixtures. "Earlier, we used to wait a long time for international tours because there were very few matches. Now, we get regular opportunities to play abroad, and that has made a huge difference. Playing on different pitches and in different conditions teaches you how to adjust quickly. That exposure has really helped our development."

Sneh also highlighted the team’s resilience during the World Cup, especially after losing three league-stage games and then turning the corner to lift the title at home eventually. "This team stayed positive through everything. Even after losing three matches in a row, no one panicked. We believed that one good game could change our momentum. The support staff and players never lost faith, and that belief helped us go all the way."

Paying tribute to the pioneers of Indian women’s cricket, Sneh said the victory was built on their sacrifices. "People used to question women’s cricket itself. Legends like Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy and Punam Raut fought through that phase and still kept pushing the game forward. They built the platform that made our journey easier. Winning this World Cup and sharing that moment with them meant everything to us."

