WPGT 2025: Vani Kapoor looks at sixth win of the season but faces tough competition from Amandeep, Sneha and Ridhima

Noida (U.P.), Nov 11 (IANS) Vani Kapoor will try to complete a six-title haul as she tees up at the 15th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour this week, when it gets underway at the Jaypee Greens Wishtown Golf Course in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A five-time winner this season, Vani is well ahead of the field in the Order of Merit, and she is also seeking back-to-back wins at the Rs 17 lakh event. Vani, with earnings of Rs. 18,86,167 this season, has a big lead over her friend and closest rival, Amandeep Drall (Rs 15,08,467). While Vani has five wins in 11 starts this season, Amandeep has two wins in 13 starts.

Vani Kapoor has divided her time between the Ladies European Tour and the Women’s Pro Golf Tour this season as she has been trying to find her form on the international scene this year. She did have a Top-10 at the Women’s Indian Open in October, but is now looking at the 2026 season.

Jasmine Shekar, who has played all 14 events on the schedule so far this season, has earnings of Rs 13,43,000 and has won once this year. She is lying third on the Order of Merit, while Sneha, one of the three multiple winners in 2025, is fourth with Rs. 12,81,900.

Apart from Vani, Amandeep, and Sneha, the other leading contenders will include Ridhima Dilawari, Heena Kang, Khushi Khanijau, Neha Tripathi, Vidhatri Urs, and Lavanya Jadon. The Rs 17 lakh event has 36 players, including three amateurs, Saanvi Somu, Mahreen Bhatia, and Shambhavi Chaturvedi.

Earlier, Vani sunk in three birdies in the last three holes to clinch the 14th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2025, edging out Jasmine Shekar in the closely-fought third and final round last week.

Vani's three closing birdies gave her a round of 2-runder 68 for the third day in a row. It gave her a three-day total of 6-under 204, as Jasmine Shekar (68) despite closing with a birdie, fell one stroke short. It was Vani's fifth win of the season as she mantained her lead at the top of the WPGT Order of Merit.

