World Para Athletics Championship will help India be recognised as leader in inclusive sports, says Sminu Jindal

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, remembered for hosting the Asian Games in 1982 and the Commonwealth Games in 2010, will once again be in focus, this time reimagined with measures that prioritise integrity and independence for all participants.

World Para Athletics Championships, set to take place at JLN Stadium from September 27 to October 5, marking the first time India is hosting this prestigious tournament. The nine-day event will witness participation from over 2,200 para-athletes spanning 100 countries.

The expanded competition programme features 186 medal events, 15 more than the last edition in Kobe, including 101 for men, 84 for women, and one mixed event.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, official Accessibility Partner Svayam founder Sminu Jindal talked about how hosting the World Para Championship sends the message that accessibility is achievable at a large scale and how these efforts will go a long way in helping India realise their dream of hosting an Olympics event.

“This championship, alongside our past and ongoing efforts, demonstrates that accessibility and inclusion are achievable at scale. Looking ahead, Svayam is actively planning for India to host future Olympics and global sporting events with accessibility and inclusion at their core, ensuring that India is recognised as a global leader in inclusive sports,” Sminu told IANS.

The same emotion was relayed by Simran Sharma, who won a bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

“As an athlete who has played in multiple international competitions, including at the Paris Paralympics, one of the most important requirements is accessible training and playing facilities, as well as proper transfer through accessible transport to the field of play. An accessible environment is not just critical for conduct of the games but also for our performance since reaching the venue safely and comfortably to the venue helps us to concentrate on the game.

"I am very happy that these facilities are being made available for us through Svayam because not only will it help us, it will showcase India as an inclusive, para-friendly host country as well,” Simran told IANS.

Svayam conducted a detailed accessibility audit of 13 hotels, gaming venue and two training venues in anticipation of the Championship and will also be providing customised transport solutions, facilitating smooth mobility for para athletes as part of their collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In addition to audits and training, Svayam is also providing mobility-friendly transportation for para athletes requiring support, enabling smooth transfers between hotels, practice zones, and the stadium. With 186 medal events on the programme, the Championship will stand out as a milestone in international para-sport while also setting a benchmark for inclusive event management in India.

“Svayam has been an accessibility partner for some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, the Khelo India Para Games, and the DCCI Mixed Disability T20 Cricket Championship. Each of these partnerships has reinforced the importance of embedding accessibility into the planning stages of events, and we brought those learnings into our collaboration for this championship. By aligning with local authorities and organizers, we ensured that accessibility is not an afterthought but an integral part of the event’s infrastructure,” Sminu added.

With an extensive history of advancing accessibility in sports, Svayam has collaborated with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) during major events, including the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 and Paris Paralympics 2024. It has also contributed to the 5th Indian Open Para-Athletic International Championship & Regional Sports Training (2023) in Bangalore and partnered with the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI) since 2020.

"We are working with the Sports Authority of India, Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, and the organizing committee to identify and remove barriers. For example, we are conducting sensitization sessions with DTC drivers and conductors, training Delhi Police personnel, sports volunteers, anchors, and reporters, and guiding them so they can support para-athletes with the right knowledge and practical assistance. Our partnership ensures that accessibility is embedded into every logistical and infrastructural decision,” the Svayam founder concluded.

--IANS