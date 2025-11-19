World Boxing President finds SAI's NCOE in Rohtak 'very impressive'

Rohtak, Nov 19 (IANS) World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst, who is currently in India for the World Boxing Cup that is being hosted in Greater Noida, visited the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Rohtak on Wednesday. During his extensive visit to the centre, he went to the training area, the hostels, recovery area, gym, and even the kitchen, to study the facilities being extended to the boxers training at the centre.

Speaking about his experience inside India's leading boxing training centre, Vorst said, "I saw the facilities at this National Centre today, the cradle of boxing champions of India, and what I saw is very impressive. The training facilities, the discipline...now I know why India is doing so well in boxing."

He was not only appreciative of what he saw on the ground in terms of facilities and support being extended by the government, but also of the growing sports culture in the country, which is moving India towards a sporting powerhouse.

"Indian boxers have great potential. I have visited India several times, and what I see is a hunger to represent India at the highest level. The support that these athletes have in terms of training facilities, coaches, etc, and the work that is being done by the federation will show results...I expect the Indian boxing federation to become a leading federation in the world. Many more Mary Koms will come from India."

Happy that India is hosting the Boxing Cup, Vorst stressed the need for athletes to participate in more international events.

"What is fairly important to stress is to send athletes for more international competitions and to develop the boxers. I am happy that the current federation is sending more boxers in large groups for international experiences. This is also the reason why India has won two gold medals at the World Boxing Championship, where the level of competition is very high."

--IANS

bsk/